Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.57 for the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.82.

BXP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 943,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,392. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

