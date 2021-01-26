Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY opened at $50.86 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

