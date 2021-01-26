Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

BOXL opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

