Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 16.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boxlight traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.38. 12,543,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 7,581,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOXL. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Boxlight alerts:

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.