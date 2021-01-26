Bread Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $197,468.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.