Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) stock opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$142.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$15.85.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.74 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.