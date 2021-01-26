Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after buying an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

