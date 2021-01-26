Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

