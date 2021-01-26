Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $417.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $354.79. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $426.25.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

