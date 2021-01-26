Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of SE stock opened at $228.68 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average is $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

