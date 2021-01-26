Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $206.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

