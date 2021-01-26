Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in DocuSign by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in DocuSign by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $244.40 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.12 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.