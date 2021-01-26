Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,766.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.