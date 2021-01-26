Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 107,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $353.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average of $288.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.