British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $166.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

