British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

