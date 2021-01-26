Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

