Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $114.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $153.25 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $354.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $532.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $571.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.27 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $889.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 406,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.