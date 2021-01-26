Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

