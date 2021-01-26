Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLKP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 611,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $818.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

