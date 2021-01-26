Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 318.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

