Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

