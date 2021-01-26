Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $78.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.11 million and the highest is $80.24 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $102.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $320.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.36 million to $322.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.20 million, with estimates ranging from $375.84 million to $391.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

