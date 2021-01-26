Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $110.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $156.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $483.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $483.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.40 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $37.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

