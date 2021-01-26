Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $88.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.16 million and the highest is $89.15 million. DHT posted sales of $141.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $560.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.91 million to $561.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $326.61 million to $375.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 22,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,617. The company has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

