Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. DXC Technology posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

