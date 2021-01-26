Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.29 Million

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $172.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.30 million and the highest is $172.80 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $143.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $672.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $674.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $824.43 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $831.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.