Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $9.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $15.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.90 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $81.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

