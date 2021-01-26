Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.98 Million

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $321.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.11 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NEP traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 39,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,993. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.