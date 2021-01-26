Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.