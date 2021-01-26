Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. Waters reported earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Waters by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6,317.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.56. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $276.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.30.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

