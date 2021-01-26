Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.08

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

