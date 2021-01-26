Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $51.13

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

CPB stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 117,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,587. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

