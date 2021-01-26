Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $56.96

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $54.89. 750,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981,479. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.