Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $184.00

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

