Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $67.33

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:PAR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

