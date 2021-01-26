Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $40.71

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 71.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. Analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.