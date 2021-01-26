Brokers Issue Forecasts for Expedia Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($9.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.99 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

