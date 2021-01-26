Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($26.45). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $28.55 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) stock opened at C$473.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -199.16. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$637.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$450.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$417.23.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.74 billion.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $13.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

