Brokers Issue Forecasts for Select Interior Concepts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $8.79 on Monday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

