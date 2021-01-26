Brokers Set Expectations for National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

