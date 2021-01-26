Brokers Set Expectations for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

