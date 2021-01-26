Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

