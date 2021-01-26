Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

