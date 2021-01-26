Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $77.00. 566,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,638,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

