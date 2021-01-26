Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 16,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

