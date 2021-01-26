Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $124.89.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.