Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,534 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. 303,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

