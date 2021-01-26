Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

