Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $578,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

